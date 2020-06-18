Speaking on the Konversations with Kenji podcast, Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has admitted that his loan move to Leeds United in 2016 is his “biggest mistake”, saying he was naive to the size of the club.

Midfielder Matt Grimes was only 20 when he joined Leeds United on loan for the 2016/17 campaign. He joined the Whites for the duration of the campaign to help him pick up some more experience of senior football.

However, Grimes’ time with Leeds United did not go as hoped. The midfielder struggled in a difficult campaign for both him and Leeds, who were managed by Garry Monk at the time. He played in just 12 games across all competitions for the Whites, with seven of those coming off the bench.

Now, Grimes is a fixture in Swansea City’s starting 11, captaining the side this season. The midfielder has opened up on his move to Leeds United, admitting that he was “naive” to the size of the Elland Road clubs before moving, stating it was his “biggest mistake”. He said:

“That summer I went away with England Under-21s, so obviously that gives you so much confidence.

“I was thinking ‘I’m in a really good position now to have a good season on loan with a Championship club’. I’d played in the Championship with Blackburn so I knew I was good enough.

“But the biggest mistake I made going to Leeds, I thought, ‘I’ve played in the Championship, I’m coming from a Premier League team to a Championship team, I know the manager, Garry Monk at the time, I’m guaranteed to play’. That is the biggest mistake I’ve made in my career to date, and hopefully, I don’t make another one like it.

“I was a little bit naive to the size of club Leeds were. As a youngster at the time, I didn’t realise how big a club it was, and the fan base. I just thought I was going to play every week and get my career going again. But that was my biggest mistake, just thinking it’s all going to happen.”

After his difficult stint with Leeds United, Grimes went on to spent a season on loan with Northampton Town. Since then, he has been a mainstay in the Swans’ side. Grimes has missed just one Championship match in the last two seasons, playing in every league game under Steve Cooper.

In total, the former Leeds loan man has notched up 95 appearances for Swansea since joining from Exeter City in 2015, scoring three goals and laying on nine assists in the process.

Leeds United fans, do you agree with Grimes? Do you think he made a mistake in joining the club on loan?

