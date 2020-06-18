According to a report from Football Insider, Sunderland and Scottish Premiership pair Aberdeen and Hibernian are both keen to sign midfielder Conor McGrandles from MK Dons this summer.

Conor McGrandles was a fixture in MK Dons’ starting 11 over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. He kept his place in the midfield under the management of Russell Martin and now it has been claimed that he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to Football Insider, fellow League One side Sunderland and Scottish pair Aberdeen and Hibernian are keen on McGrandles. The midfielder has impressed with MK Dons this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed by other clubs.

The report states that McGrandles still has a year remaining on his contract with club. However, to help MK Dons deal with the financial implications of football’s shutdown, it is claimed he could be sold.

McGrandles made his breakthrough into senior football in Scotland and with Aberdeen and Hibernian keen, MK Dons may have a fight on their hands if they want to stop him from returning to his home country.

McGrandles spent time in Rangers’ academy before joining Falkirk, where he went on to break into the senior team. He played 88 times for the club (eight goals, 10 assists) before earning a move to Norwich City. McGrandles returned to Falkirk on loan upon the completion of his move and went on to play once for the Canaries senior side.

In 2017, McGrandles joined MK Dons in July 2017 and has since played 91 times for the club, scoring four goals and laying on six assists along the way.

Now, with Sunderland among the sides interested, it will awaits to be seen if the speculation develops into anything serious once the transfer window opens.

Sunderland fans, would you welcome a move for McGrandles this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Sunderland news, the club are said to have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for one of their young talents – read more about it here.

Would you like to see Sunderland sign Conor McGrandles this summer?