Marcus Maddison is now officially a free agent. He’d been let go by Peterborough United and wouldn’t sign a short-term deal at loan side Hull to see him through to the season’s end. Come June 30, he can go anywhere. According to Football Insider, that ‘anywhere’ is America’s MSL.

Maddison started out his football at Newcastle United, moving from their Under-18s to Under-23s. He was let go by the Magpies at the end of January 213 and was without a club for two weeks before Scottish side St Johnstone snapped him up.

He was only in Scotland six months before a free transfer to Gateshead in August 2013, arriving at Peterborough a year later. Maddison really exploded onto the scene at London Road as a dual goal/assist threat. In 249 appearances for the Posh, he scored 62 goals and provided a staggering 92 assists.

That level of prowess saw Maddison move to Hull City on loan at the end of this January but managed just seven appearances (1 goal) before Covid-19 closed down football. Now he is moving on.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that his next destination could very well be America with news that he “is wanted by three MLS clubs this summer.”

Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Veysey writes that Football Insider have been told “that Real Salt Lake, Philadeplhia Union and Los Angeles FC are interested” in the assist king.

A complication for any move could very well be the ban placed on people flying into America whist the coronavirus maintains its inexorable march.

Would Marcus Maddison be a MLS hit or MLS miss?