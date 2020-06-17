Luton Town’s James Collins has told the club website that the team must take their chance to stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hatters were promoted from Sky Bet League One last season and were back in the Sky Bet Championship, the first time they have been in this division since 2007. They knew they would be in a relegation battle and so it has been. While they had been in good form before the season was suspended, they were 23rd and six points off the relegation zone.

Now equipped with a new manager, Nathan Jones returning to replace Graeme Jones, Collins has urged the rest of the team to fight to make sure they stay in the Championship. Many of the players who make up the Luton side have mostly played their careers lower down the divisions, like Collins, and that they can’t give up the chance of playing in this division.

Collins said: “I can’t speak for the rest of the lads but I can definitely echo that personally, because me and Sonny have probably had quite a similar route, played at League Two and League One level most of our careers and we’ve worked so hard to get to the Championship.

“I think now is our chance to stay in it. We have got to fight every day, every game to make sure that is the case by the end of the season.”

Collins added: “Obviously, the manager going and lads having ten weeks off, but we’ve got to hit the ground running on Saturday and try and find a new bit of form, try to get some wins on the board and try to get as many points as we can.

“I think the form we showed leading up to the break, it did show we are capable of it.”

Will Luton Town stay up?