Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has told the Stoke Sentinel that he is confident head coach Michael O’Neill will be able to return to the touchline for Saturday’s match against Reading.

Last Tuesday, mystery surrounded Stoke after their friendly match set to take place at Carrington against Manchester United was cancelled even though Potters players had already arrived. It was later revealed that Stoke’s manager O’Neill had tested positive for Coronavirus, leading to the game being cancelled as a precaution.

Now the question is whether O’Neill will be able to take to the touchline for Stoke’s first game of the restarted season against Reading. As is the protocol when you test positive for Coronavirus, O’Neill has been forced to socially isolate away from his team. But when asked about O’Neill, his chairman Peter Coates revealed he is asymptomatic, that he is disappointed that he has been unable to do his job and that he believes that he will be able to return to the club soon.

Coates said: “I think everyone has been pleased with the preparations at Stoke, but obviously it was unfortunate to lose Michael.

“I’ve spoken to him and he’s in good spirits. He’s not ill, he hasn’t shown any symptoms, but is understandably frustrated that he can’t be doing the job precisely as he would want.

“But in saying that, we have a good managerial team and, with modern communications, he can still be heavily involved, albeit from a distance, and has obviously kept in constant touch with his managerial colleagues.”

