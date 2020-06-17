Preston North End’s Ben Pearson has told the club website has realised how much he loves football due to the many weeks without it.

We are just a few days from the Sky Bet Championship returning after a three-month lay-off. This unprecedented event has been because of the Coronavirus pandemic and while football is soon to return, it will be without the fans. All games will be behind closed doors to make sure there is no more spread of the virus.

For Pearson, this break, which has been just as long as the break between the end of the season and the start of the next, has shown how much he loves playing football. The fact they were forced to stay at home for seven weeks without an idea of what would be happening next to the almost normality of training this week has been warmly received by the midfielder and he is looking forward to their restart match against Luton Town.

Pearson said: “It has been a long road and the first six or seven weeks we didn’t have a date and were training on our own and getting that has pushed everyone a long a bit.

“Getting back to training was a big thing where we could all talk a bit and get back to some semblance of normality. The past week has been good, we have managed to get some games in, training has been more intense, with the contact training and it has been almost normal.

“Getting that date has made it a lot easier. It was what everyone was hoping for – something to look forward to. It was hard for the government and everyone to give a date when the numbers were so high, but numbers have now dropped and we have the date.

“Everything is done properly in football – it is possibly the safest environment you can be in; with the testing and the precautions everyone is taking. “It is good to be back training as normal with the lads, getting back to that routine that everyone is used to.

“You realise how much you miss it when it is not there. It is nice being at home and having that breather, but having that purpose in life and having that routine to go to every day, socially is good for the mental side and that was the biggest hurdle I found.”

Are you looking forward to football being back?