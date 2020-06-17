Hull City have named Jordy de Wijs as their new club captain as confirmed by the club website.

The Tigers were given a shock this week when it was announced that club captain Eric Lichaj would be leaving the club before the end of the season. His contract is set to expire at the end of the month and he has followed in the footsteps of Charlton Athletic’s Lyle Taylor by electing not to extend his contract to last until the end of the extended season.

This was a huge blow for Hull but they needed to bounce back quickly, especially with a crucial relegation six-pointer against Charlton on Saturday. That means naming a new club captain. They have decided that man will be de Wijs. The 25-year-old defender, who has been capped three times by the Netherlands U21s, joined the club in 2018 from Dutch side PSV. He has made 60 appearances over his two years at Hull.

De Wijs said: “It’s nice that the gaffer has the confidence in me to take on this role. I’m still going to be the same player and same team-mate for everyone but I think that this role suits me and I’m the right person to take it on.

“Now is the right time for me to take on a bit more responsibility and do a bit extra to make sure everything goes well.

“As soon as the gaffer came to me, I was so proud. Ever since I first came here, I’ve felt at home. I’ve been here for two years now so I think that this honour shows the development I have made during my time here.

“I know we weren’t in a good run of form before the league was suspended and everyone has already written us off, but now is the time for us to show just how good we are and how good we can be.

“I’m really pleased and proud to have been made captain of this great Club.”

