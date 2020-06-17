Fleetwood Town’s Lewie Coyle has told the Fleetwood Weekly News that he is excited to get going in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

It has been a great season for the Cod Army and during 2020 they had been in incredible form as they quickly rose up the League One table. However, the season was suspended in March and the decision was made to end it a week ago.

The play-offs still need to be played though and Fleetwood’s good form has seen them finish 6th after the unweighted Points Per Game system decided what the table would look like. This means that the Cod Army have a match against Wycombe Wanderers, one of the teams that bounced back into the top six due to the way the season was ended.

Coyle is very excited to get back to playing and making sure that Fleetwood get through the end of season lottery and achieve promotion.

Coyle said: “Until it was officially announced no-one had any real clarity moving forward. But to find out, set in stone, who we were going to be playing to hopefully reach the final at Wembley is great for the lads.

“We are delighted to be in the play-offs (after the final table was decided by points-per-game averages) but it’s a weird one because we were on such a great run, beaten just once in 17 and unbeaten in 12, so I just think we were itching to get the season under way again to push for one of those automatic spots. But in these unprecedented times the EFL and other governing bodies had to come together and made a decision.

“The unweighted points-per-game puts us in the play-offs and rightly so. Over the course of the season I think we fully deserve to be there and who knows what would have happened if those last nine games had been played?

“But we know what’s in front of us and are thoroughly looking forward to facing Wycombe.”

