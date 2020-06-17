Football rivalry is a funny old thing, if intense at times. It really doesn’t take much to create a flare-up between rival fans. There’s an oft-used phrase ‘shots fired’ that the youth of today use to signify some sort of utterance or remark that has been said that causes possible conflict or controversy.

It derives from the old ‘warning shot’ that is issued to warn a person/group that they should not continue on a particular course of action. One such example of ‘shot fired’ by a football club is this tweet from Swansea:

Twitter: 🔢 No midfielder has made more successful tackles in the @SkyBetChamp this season than @Matt_Grimes8! 👏 We take a l… https://t.co/SqBUsJHk67 (@SwansOfficial)

This tweet is factually correct. Matt Grimes has made 110 tackles this season, the only midfielder to top 100 tackles. Indeed, he’s 15 tackles in front of his nearest challenger, Lewis Travis of Blackburn.

Whilst it may be factually correct, it has definitely been seized upon by Leeds United fans who have interpreted as a slight on Kalvin Phillips. This (below) is the only exchange on the original post from Swansea.

Shots fired

Fake news — sophiewelshy (@sophiewelshy1) June 17, 2020

What an original response 🤦🏼‍♀️ im falling off my seat here. — sophiewelshy (@sophiewelshy1) June 17, 2020

Thats a shame..oh well I was kind enough to tell you anyway 🤷🏼‍♀️🥰 — sophiewelshy (@sophiewelshy1) June 17, 2020

It is @scfctomm’s final reply (below) to the original Swansea tweet that could be declared as ‘grenades launced’ rather than ‘shots fired’.

Shame Kalvin Phillips ain’t as good as Grimes — tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfctomm) June 17, 2020

Anything of that magnitude is bound to receive a response and these Leeds United fans were more than willing to return hostile fire:

How much is his mum paying you to say that? — Macca (@bigmacca199) June 17, 2020

Matt Grimes has to be one of the worst midfielders I’ve seen in an LUFC top. Absolutely abysmal! — Mitchell Burley-Emmerson (@MitchellEmmers2) June 17, 2020

Shame you’re delusional 😅 — sophiewelshy (@sophiewelshy1) June 17, 2020

Grimes couldn’t get into our midfield in 2016 🥴 — Dan🗿 (@DanPaton5) June 17, 2020

As well as the comments stemming from Swansea’s tweet, there are other fires elsewhere such as this exchange.

That’s why Phillips is on the verge of getting called up by England whilst grimes plays for a mid table championship team — Jack (@jackkleeds) June 17, 2020

If Matt Grimes is so good why isn’t he being picked for the England team like Phillips 🤔 https://t.co/jjm0ieZupt — Oli W∆lker (@Oli_LUFC_) June 17, 2020

Big debate - who is better, Kalvin Phillips or Matt Grimes?