Football rivalry is a funny old thing, if intense at times. It really doesn’t take much to create a flare-up between rival fans. There’s an oft-used phrase ‘shots fired’ that the youth of today use to signify some sort of utterance or remark that has been said that causes possible conflict or controversy.

It derives from the old ‘warning shot’ that is issued to warn a person/group that they should not continue on a particular course of action. One such example of ‘shot fired’ by a football club is this tweet from Swansea:

This tweet is factually correct. Matt Grimes has made 110 tackles this season, the only midfielder to top 100 tackles. Indeed, he’s 15 tackles in front of his nearest challenger, Lewis Travis of Blackburn.

Whilst it may be factually correct, it has definitely been seized upon by Leeds United fans who have interpreted as a slight on Kalvin Phillips. This (below) is the only exchange on the original post from Swansea.

Shots fired

It is @scfctomm’s final reply (below) to the original Swansea tweet that could be declared as ‘grenades launced’ rather than ‘shots fired’.

Anything of that magnitude is bound to receive a response and these Leeds United fans were more than willing to return hostile fire:

As well as the comments stemming from Swansea’s tweet, there are other fires elsewhere such as this exchange.

