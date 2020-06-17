Sunderland have been linked with a move for Marcus Maddison in the past and those rumours will no doubt arise once again this summer.

The attacking midfielder is now a free agent after being released by League One rivals Peterborough United.

He spent the second-half of this season on loan in the Championship at Hull City, though the Tigers announced yesterday that his time at the KCOM Stadium is over, as reported by The72.

Maddison, who is 26 years old, will have to weigh up his options over the coming month. Could Sunderland move for him?

The Durham-born man is proven in League One and could be the man to fire the Black Cats back to the Championship next term. He spent six years at Peterborough in the third tier and scored 62 goals in 240 games.

Maddison got his move to the Championship with Hull in January and managed one goal in seven for Grant McCann’s side before the season was halted in March.

He would be ideal for Sunderland though finances could play a part and there will be questions as to whether the North-East side would be able to pay his wages, even if they wanted to sign him.

The departure of players who are out of contract like Jon McLaughlin, Duncan Watmore and Tom Flanagan could free up wages for Sunderland, though Maddison may still be too pricey for them.

Phil Parkinson will be eager to put his own stamp on his squad as he gears up for his first full season in charge.

Sunderland fans, do you want Maddison?