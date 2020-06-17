Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach has told The Star that he is concerned the team may lose out-of-contract players before the season ends.

The season is set to restart on the 20th June with Wednesday set to face Nottingham Forest, the first match that was initially cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in March. But another huge date is the 31st July. This is when players’ contracts are set to expire and players are able to refuse to sign a short extension to play in the extended season beyond that date. It has already happened, notably with Lyle Taylor and Charlton Athletic.

This could happen with Sheffield Wednesday as well with several players contracts set to expire. Steven Fletcher, Morgan Fox and Fernando Forestieri all have deals which are set to expire at the end of July and there has been reports that Forestieri will join the increasingly long list of players not signing extended deals.

Reach is concerned that some of his teammates may leave the club early though he hopes for some clarity on this situation as soon as possible.

Reach said: “Obviously in an ideal world we’d keep them all but as we’ve seen from the past few weeks, it’s not an ideal world at the minute.

“We’ve got them all for the first two games and then we’ll have to see who stays and who goes, hopefully the club are working on that to get some clarity when games start. I think Saturday might come too soon for that.

“As players and those like myself that know we’re going to be there next year and this season, we have to stick together whether we have players for a couple of games or no games or all of them, that shouldn’t affect how we work. We need to try to stay positive and perform to a high standard.

“Obviously it affects us when in the back of our minds we could be losing players and hopefully the guys re-sign and play the remainder of the season.

“If they are leaving they get the recognition and good vibes they deserve from the fans.”

