Portsmouth have their sights set on promotion to the Championship next month.

Kenny Jackett’s side will battle it out with Oxford United in the Play-Offs for a place in the final against Wycombe Wanderers or Fleetwood Town.

They made a slow start to this past campaign but rose up the league and into the top six before the season was halted in March.

Pompey slipped out of the second tier in 2012 and have even since dropped into the League Two but are starting to rise up again. They will be praying this is their year after losing to Sunderland in the Play-Offs last time around.

They will be hoping that the likes of Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Marcus Harness can fire them to promotion behind closed doors in July.

With no football for the moment for Pompey fans, here are 10 questions to test their knowledge of their club! Name the Portsmouth player, past and present…