Ipswich Town’s Luke Garbutt has told the East Anglian Daily Times that while he wouldn’t be against a permanent move to the club, he may still end up elsewhere.

The 27-year-old defender is contracted to Everton but moved on loan to Ipswich at the start of this season. It was a year that started very well for the Tractor Boys but soon declined. They were on top of Sky Bet League One for the opening part of the season but their form dropped badly and they ended up finishing 11th.

Now Garbutt’s future is uncertain. He will be returning to Everton now that his loan is ended but his contract is set to expire in the summer. It seems unlikely that he would now be able to break into the Toffees first team so he appears to be expecting a release.

And while Garbutt is not against a permanent move to Ipswich, he has also said that he doesn’t know what his future holds and hinted he would like a move higher up the league ladder.

Garbutt said: “We’re still pretty early on in the summer still so right now I’m just taking a bit of time to reflect on the season and have some downtime.

“My contract at Everton is up on June 30 and I’ll be looking for a new club. The loan at Ipswich has been great for me and the fans have been brilliant. My agent will have discussions with Ipswich and multiple other clubs, probably, and we’ll assess it from there.

“The pandemic is probably going to change the course of football a bit and, right now, it’s hard to really say anything for sure about my future or where I’ll be. It’s too early on and I haven’t a clue. It’s all up in the air.

“I will never close the door on the possibility of coming back to Ipswich on a permanent basis and it’s something I will definitely consider.

“But as a football player you want to try and play at the highest level you can do. I can’t really comment because I don’t know if there’s an offer on the table from Ipswich or any club for that matter. I can’t say anything.

“I’m a free agent so I’ll let my agent do the negotiations and the business side of it before I make a decision with my family about where I move next and the best football club for me.”

Should Ipswich Town sign Luke Garbutt?