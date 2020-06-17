Vote for the Doncaster Rovers Player of the Season!
It is now time for you to vote for the Doncaster Rovers Player of the Season!
For the most part, Doncaster will look back on this season fondly. While it was disappointing that they wouldn’t be able to get into the Sky Bet League One play-offs, and many will think they could have done had the season ended properly, there is plenty of hope going into the future. There is now a real belief among Doncaster Rovers that they will be able to challenge for promotion next season.
But for now, it is time to reflect on the season that has just gone and the players who impressed during it. Using our duel method, it is time for you to vote for the Doncaster Rovers Player of the Season!
You will be presented with two choices and you will choose the player you believed has played the best this season. That player will move onto the next round and so on until you have the eventual winner!
So have fun with this and we’ll tell you the result next week!
Kwame Thomas
Ben Sheaf
Brad Halliday
Matty Blair
Rakish Bingham
Kieran Sadlier
Madger Gomes
Joe Wright
Tom Anderson
Seny Dieng
James Coppinger
Cameron John
Alfie May
Donervon Daniels
Niall Ennis
Jon Taylor
Reece James
Ben Whiteman
Ian Lawlor
