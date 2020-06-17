Jarrod Bowen was a free transfer signing for Hull City when they brought him to the KCOM from Hereford United as a 17-year-old in 2014. In fairness, it was a fantastic signing that the Tigers made. He left for Premier League side West Ham in a near-£20million January deal and now his former boss, Grant McCann, makes a bold claim on his future.

Bowen spent five-and-a-half years at Hull City and his contribution for the East Yorkshire side was nothing short of impressive. He featured in 131 games for the Tigers, scoring 54 goals and providing 14 assists.

Last season, the Leominster-born young forward exploded into action scoring 22 goals and providing 4 assists in an ever-present 46 games for Hull. This season, saw him continue that impressive form, scoring 16 goals and providing 6 assists in 29 Championship appearances.

His form at Championship level was always going to court interest from above and it was West Ham who won the race to land the talented, prolific 23-year-old Since signing for the Hammer, Bowen has made four appearances, scoring against Southampton in a 3-1 win.

It is this form, this threat and this potential that has led his former boss, Grant McCann to make a big claim on his future. Speaking on a Sky Sports podcast ‘At home with…Hull: Grant McCann’, the Tigers boss was asked whether he thought Bowen would cut it as Premier League player. His reply to that was simply: “Oh without a doubt. I think he’s already done it at West Ham.”

However, the biggest claim that McCann made came later when he looked towards Bowen’s future. On this he added: “I’ve no doubt that he’s going to go on to bigger and brighter things and, who knows, he might even get an England call-up one day.”

Hull City are back in action this weekend as they look to arrest sliding form of late that has seen them return just 2 points from their last 33 available. They face Charlton in a true six-pointer, the Addicks just two points and one place below them in the last of the relegation places.

