Bolton Wanderers’ Ronan Darcy has told the Bolton News that he is excited to get going in Sky Bet League Two next season.

It has been a nightmare season for Bolton. For many weeks at the start of the year, they were forced to play the youth team in senior Sky Bet League One matches. This went as well as expected with the team being battered every week. Eventually, the situation was resolved and Bolton were able to sign players but it was going to be too late.

In the end, Bolton finished on the bottom of the League One table with just 14 points, confirming their relegation to Sky Bet League Two. This is one of the worst moments in Bolton history as they haven’t been in this division since 1988, the only time they were ever there.

But Darcy is seeing the bright side of things. He was able to break into the first team this season but wasn’t able to do enough to keep them in this division. He believes that this is the right time to rebuild Bolton and that the only way is up.

Darcy said: “It is a good time to rebuild as a team. The only way is up now.

“It might not look good because we have gone down but if we look at this positively with new lads, new team, new direction, you can only look forward to it.

“I just want to play games and I feel like next season I will be.”

Will Bolton be able to get promoted back to Sky Bet League One?