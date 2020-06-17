The Peterborough United Player of the Season as voted for by you is Ivan Toney.

Last week, we opened up voting for you to decide who the Peterborough United Player of the Season is. Instead of a traditional vote, we used our duel system. This is a winner stays on voting system where you decide who the better player was out of two choices, with the winner moving onto the next round.

In this vote, you have decided that Ivan Toney is the Peterborough United Player of the Season after he won a stunning 99% of the duels he was in. While Toney was a star player for Peterborough in his first season at the club after signing for them from Newcastle United, he took it up a notch. Before the season was ended, Toney was able to score 26 goals in 39 appearances, making him the top scorer in Sky Bet League One. This, however, might have been the last season Toney played for Peterborough as he is heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Coming in a distant second place was Frankie Kent, who won 69% of the duels he was in. He signed for Peterborough from Colchester United last summer and he has been impressive in their defence throughout the year.

And finally in third place was Sammie Szmodics who wasn’t too far behind Kent after winning 67% of the duels he was in. Despite only being at the club since January after signing for them on loan from Bristol City, he has managed to have a big impact.

Do you agree that Ivan Toney is the Peterborough United Player of the Season?