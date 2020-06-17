The Rotherham United Player of the Season as voted for by you is Michael Ihiekwe.

Last week, we opened up the voting for you to decide who the Rotherham United Player of the Season was. We did it through the Duel system, a winner stays on method where you decide who has been the better player between the two choices, with the winning choice heading to the next round.

Using this method, you have voted for Michael Ihiekwe to be the Rotherham United Player of the Season with him winning 88% of the duels he was in. The 27-year-old defender, who has played for the England C side, signed for Rotherham in 2017 from Tranmere Rovers and has been a regular for them during most of this time. There was a chance he might leave for good after a loan spell with Accrington Stanley, but he returned after the Millers were relegated to Sky Bet League One. He re-established himself in the first team and has been an impressive performer as they promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Coming in 2nd place was Matt Crooks who won 82% of the duels he was in. He signed for the Millers in the January 2019 transfer window and while he wasn’t able to keep them in the Championship, he has scored plenty of goals to help them get back up this season.

Finally coming in 3rd place was Daniel Barlaser with him winning 66% of the duels he was in. He is on loan from Newcastle United and has made 27 appearances this season, scoring two goals.

Do you agree that Michael Ihiekwe is the Rotherham United Player of the Season?