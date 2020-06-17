Fankaty Dabo has been voted by you as the Coventry City Player of the Season.

Last week, we opened up voting for you to decide who you believe was the Coventry City Player of the Season. We did this through the Duel method, a winner stays on voting system where you choose between two players and the one you choose goes through to another ‘duel’.

In the end, this method decided that Dabo was the best player for Coventry this season with him winning 90% of the duels he was in. The 24-year-old defender came through the Chelsea youth system and after several loans away from the club, including at clubs such as Swindon Town, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam, he left the club for good last summer to join Coventry. And his first season has been a huge success, attracting many fans and helping the club to get promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Coming in second place was Liam Walsh who won 81% of the duels he was in. The 22-year-old midfielder, who has been capped twice by the England U18s, is on loan at Coventry from Bristol City. During his time in the West Midlands, he has scored three goals in 26 games. Now Coventry will surely want him back for their return to the Championship.

And finally in third place was Callum O’Hare who was able to win 70% of the duels he was in. Despite only signing for the club on loan from Aston Villa this January, he has impressed a lot since moving the short distance to Coventry.

Do you agree Fankaty Dabo is the Coventry City Player of the Season?