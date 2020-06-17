Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala has reportedly been banned from their training ground following continued speculation over his future as reported by the Daily Star.

Ayala, who has heavily linked with a move to Leeds United, is believed to have been banned from their training base largely due to his refusal to play the nine remaining games of the season.

Due to the strained relationship between the defender and Middlesbrough, he has now been told to stay away from the club, likely to prevent any further complications with the resumption of the season just days away.

The defender has moved from his home in Teesside which raised alarm bells over his future and with news that he is refusing to participate in the remaining fixtures has forced them to take further action.

The former Liverpool man will now leave a gaping hole in the Boro defence causing manager Jonathan Woodgate to reshuffle his team to accommodate for Ayala’s absence.

Ayala has been a key component of the Boro defence and will be a real loss for the North East club as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone and avoid dropping down to League One.

The 29-year-old defender has been the subject of speculation regarding a move to Leeds United and with the Elland Road club looking to make defensive reinforcements this summer he could be amongst their list of transfer targets.

Middlesbrough resume their Championship campaign with a home game against Swansea City where they will be looking for three points to ease their relegation fears.

