Watford defender Ben Wilmot has made a good impression on loan at Swansea City this season.

The youngster has enjoyed playing regular football with the Swans in the Championship and has made 20 appearances for the Welsh side.

Wilmot, who is 20 years old, faces a tough ask in breaking into Watford’s side in the Premier League meaning they could loan him out again next term. Could Swansea try and lure him back to the Liberty Stadium?

The England Under-21 international is still young and could benefit from another loan spell in familiar surroundings.

He will play a key role in Swansea’s push for the Play-Offs between now and the end of the campaign before returning to Vicarage Road.

It could be the case that Nigel Peason has been impressed with his progress at Swansea and wants to keep him for more options and depth in his defensive department for next season. Alternatively, if the Hornets want to loan him out again Steve Cooper’s side will be hoping to be at the front of the queue.

Wilmot was signed by Watford from Stevenage in May 2018 and penned a lengthy five-year contract with the Hertfordshire club. He has already played six times for their first-team.

They loaned him out to Udinese last season and he made five appearances in Serie A before they decided to send him to Swansea in July last year. Wilmot’s primary focus will be on the rest of this campaign, but could Swansea try and lure him to Wales for another loan spell next term?

Should Swansea try and loan Wilmot next season?