Earlier in the month, amongst other publications, PlymouthLive reported Salford City were interested in signing double promotion winner Antoni Sarcevic. There has been a big update regarding that potential switch this morning.

The midfielder who has been labelled ‘The Manchester Messi’ by fans was one of ten players to be offered a new deal to stay Home Park.

However, Plymouth Argyle have announced this morning that Antoni Sarcevic has not signed a new deal at the club.

Sarcevic has decided against staying with Plymouth and playing in League One next season. This has come as quite a shock to all linked with Plymouth. Sarcevic has expressed his love for the club on many occasions. He recently took part in a charity auction, selling off match-warn shirts from the last promotion-winning campaign a couple of years ago.

Sarcevic had spent most of his career up in the north-west prior to moving to Plymouth. According to boss Ryan Lowe, that was the deciding factor in his decision to turn down a new deal. “We respect Sarce’s decision – it was a family decision. He wanted to get back closer to home, and we can understand that.”

With interest also being reported by Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter, it is likely Salford City will now make a move to sign Sarcevic. If Sarcevic does join Salford they will be looking very strong next season. The midfielder will be looking to add to the three promotion medals he has already won in his career.

Will Sarcevic end up at Salford City?