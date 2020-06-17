Cadiz have the option to sign Birmingham City loanee Alvaro Gimenez on a permanent basis this summer, as detailed on the Blues’ official club website when he left in January.

The striker only signed for Birmingham last summer but left St. Andrews and returned to Spain after just five months.

Gimenez, who is 29 years old, made 25 appearances for Pep Clotet’s side during the first-half of this season and chipped in with three goals in all competitions.

However, Cadiz came calling on the final day of the January transfer window and the Blues sanctioned a loan deal for him, with the view to a permanent departure to call time on his spell in England.

Cadiz are currently battling for a place in La Liga next term and 2nd in the table, a single point behind Real Zaragoza at the top.

Gimenez is no stranger to the Spanish Segunda Division and is a proven goal scorer at that level. He scored 20 goals in the last campaign for Almeria to earn his move to Birmingham last August.

The forward has also previously played for the likes of Elche, Real Mallorca and Alcorcon.

He has made four appearances for Cadiz since his loan switch from Birmingham and will be looking to score some goals to fire them to promotion between now and the end of the season.

They face a decision to make on whether to sign Gimenez on a permanent basis this summer, with a departure from the Midlands a distinct possibility.

Would you be sad to see Gimenez leave, Birmingham fans?