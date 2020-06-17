Barnsley run the risk of losing Kenny Dougall on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder is out of contract at Oakwell at the end of the month and will be leaving for nothing as it stands, unless the Tykes choose to keep him.

Dougall, who is 27 years old, joined the Yorkshire side in 2018 and helped them win promotion from League One in his first season at the club.

However, he broke his leg in March last year and has since fought back from injury to make 13 appearances in this campaign so far.

Dougall is a useful player for Barnsley as he adds more options and depth into their midfield department. However, he was Daniel Stendel’s signing and the change of manager to Gerhard Struber could affect his long-term future at the club.

In addition, the Tykes precarious position in the Championship will also impact upon whether he stays. If they are relegated back to the third tier then they may not be able to financially afford to keep him at the club.

The Australian international started his career at local sides Brisbane Roar and Brisbane City before moving to Europe in 2014 to join Telstar.

Dougall spent a year with the Dutch second tier side before switching to Sparta Rotterdam, where he spent three seasons and helped them gain promotion to the Eredivisie.

It would be a shame for Barnsley to lose him this summer for free, especially after his recovery from injury, but he will have to be patient over his future with the Tykes.

Should Barnsley keep Dougall?