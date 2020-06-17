The League Two playoffs are set to kick off in just over 24 hours. Here’s all you need to know about Northampton Town.

Season Review

The Cobblers finished in 7th place, the final playoff spot in League Two. Northampton were at the strongest in the middle stages of the season after a steady start. Between mid-October and the end of January, they lost just three games, winning fourteen. They were on a poor run of form towards the end of the season which nearly cost them of their playoff place.

Form

Form usually doesn’t matter in the playoffs and even more so this year due to the three-month break. But looking at Northampton’s recent results, they come into the playoffs on the worst run of form. They have lost seven of their last ten games in League Two.

Key Players

Sam Hoskins and Andrew Williams have been in good form this season, scoring 16 goals between them. Nicky Law leads the way for The Cobblers in terms of assists. He has 14 to his name this campaign and will be looking to add to those against Cheltenham Town.

Playoff History

Like the other teams in the playoffs this year, Northampton have had a few sniffs at the playoffs in the last 15 years. You have to go all the way back to 1998 for their last promotion via the playoffs.

Verdict

Northampton are probably the weakest of the four sides in the playoffs. However, they will be full of confidence and will be looking to use that to get past Cheltenham Town over two-legs to progress to a Wembley final.

Who will be promoted via the playoffs?