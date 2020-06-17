The League Two playoffs are set to kick off in just over 24 hours. Here is everything you need to know about Cheltenham Town.

Season Review

Following the calculation of PPG, Cheltenham leapfrogged Exeter City into 4th place. Their season really kickstarted in September when they went on a nine-game unbeaten run which included seven wins. They didn’t have a brilliant Christmas and New Year as they went five games without a win including a 1-0 home defeat against Plymouth. They finished the season strongly cementing their position in the playoffs.

Form

Cheltenham were the inform team when the season was halted three-months ago. Despite the break, they come into the playoffs on the back of five wins out of their last six games.

Key Players

Goals have been shared out between players this season at Cheltenham. Although they will be looking towards top scorer Ryan Broom who has found the net eight times this season. Luke Varney will be looking to impose himself on the Northampton Town defenders.

Playoff History

Cheltenham Town are no strangers to the playoffs. This will be their fifth playoff appearance in the last 20 years. They were victorious in 2006 gaining promotion to League One. Since then, they haven’t been as successful. They lost in the 2011/2012 final and were then semi-finalists the following year.

Verdict

They will be hoping they can pick up where they left off in March. It looks like they will get past Northampton who just squeezed into the playoffs.

Who will get promoted via the playoffs?