Luton Town striker James Collins has hailed the return of manager Nathan Jones and claimed it’s a “stroke of genius” as reported by Luton Today.

Jones has been confirmed as the new manager of the Hatters following the departure of Graeme Jones and the news has been welcomed by striker Collins.

“I loved it as I really get on with the gaffer and even when he left for Stoke I still kept in contact with him,” Collins said.

“We got on really well and to be fair I think it’s a stroke of genius getting him back as managing wise, I think he is the best chance of us staying up this year.”

“He knows all the lads, he knows the way we play, he knows the club and I think the lads are really happy to have him back and so am I. He knows over 80 percent of the squad and he probably signed them all, apart from the ones that have come in this year.”

“That’s part of the reason he wanted to come back because he knew what a good squad he had and good characters,” the striker continued.

FRESH START

“I think he can see from the lads and how they’ve been in training – and the new lads he hasn’t worked with before – there was a real spark about training and it seems like they’ve got a bit of a fresh start.”

“He hasn’t changed one bit either. He’s the same Nathan he was when I signed for him three seasons ago. He’s really enthusiastic, work ethic, demanding and obviously a joy to work with, so not a lot has changed at all.”

Collins has played under Jones back when Luton were in League Two and League One and will be well aware of how the new manager works.

The Welsh boss now faces the challenge of helping Luton avoid an immediate return to the third tier of English football as they aim to avoid relegation when the season resumes.

