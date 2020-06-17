The League Two playoffs are set to kick off in just over 24 hours. Here is all you need to know about Colchester United.

Season Review

Colchester United finished 6th in the League Two table. Colchester have just lacked the consistency that has stopped them from challenging the top three. They have drawn 13 games this season which is considerably more than the teams in the automatic promotion places. They enjoyed a good December and January. They lost just once in 13 games, but this did include seven draws. They finished the season strongly and will be looking to use that against Exeter City tomorrow.

Form

Despite a three-month break, Colchester come into the playoffs on the back two wins and three defeats in their last five games.

Key Players

Kwame Poku will be looking to use his lightning pace and rawness to make an impact, most likely from the bench. The attacking midfielder has five goals and three assists to his name this season. Top scorer, Theo Robinson will be looking to add to his tally of 11 goals so far this season. Tom Eastman has been solid at the back all season for Colchester and will be looking to continue that against Exeter.

Playoff history

You have to go back over 20 years for Colchester’s last playoff appearance. In 1997 they were defeated in the semi-finals against Plymouth Argyle. However, a year later they were victorious in the playoff final, beating Torquay United 1-0 in the old Division Three.

Verdict

Colchester face Exeter who are favourites heading into the playoffs. They have home advantage first and will be looking to make that count, especially as Exeter have been so strong at home this season. Both teams have drawn a combined 24 games this season so it is likely to be a cagey affair.

Who will get promoted via the playoffs?