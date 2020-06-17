Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp has extended his stay with the club until the end of the season as confirmed on their official website.

Camp’s current deal was due to expire on June 30 but he has now agreed to remain at the club until the end of the campaign to ensure he is available for Blues’ nine remaining games.

Due to a change in regulations caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, clubs are allowed to re-engage out of contract players on a short-term basis to allow them to complete the remaining matches of the season.

Camp has been the number one first-choice goalkeeper at the club for the last two seasons and they will be delighted that they can call upon his services for the remainder of the campaign.

The number one goalkeeper has faced competition from Connal Trueman this season but Camp’s experience and impressive form has ensured he maintained his spot between the sticks for the Midlands club.

Meanwhile, Blues have also agreed to extend David Stockdale’s loan to allow him to play for Wycombe Wanderers’ in their League One play-off campaign.

Birmingham City resume their Championship campaign when they travel to local rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in the 3pm kick-off.

There is currently some uncertainty surrounding the club with recent news confirming the departure of manager Pep Clotet at the end of the season.

Speculation has been rife over who will be looking to take over the manager’s job but as of yet there has been no official confirmation from the club.