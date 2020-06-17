Former West Bromwich Albion defender Paul Robinson has backed the Baggies to pip Leeds United to the Championship title in an interview with the Express & Star.

The Midlands club are currently second in the table and one point behind league leaders Leeds but Robinson believes West Brom have more strength in depth and better firepower which could lead them to glory.

“There’s only one point in it, Leeds and West Brom have been battling it out the whole season,” he said.

“They remain the two hot favourites to go up and I expect them to. Who will win it, could come down to goal difference.”

“West Brom have goals in them and definitely have strength in depth, which may prove enough to see them get across the line.”

“I would love to see them back in the Premier League, they had a difficult time coming out of it.”

“But they have shown resilience, this season they have added great quality and I will be delighted if they end up promoted.”

BIG PLUS

Robinson also gave his thoughts on this weekend’s game with Birmingham City with who he also played for and he is now a development coach at St. Andrews.

“I think the fact Albion are at home is a big plus,” he continued. “Playing in their own stadium and it’s very much the question of how fast can West Brom start?”

“Birmingham will have to be cautious they know the qualities that West Brom possess, especially after the last game.”

“We were leading 2-1 but ended up losing 3-2 at St Andrew’s. It showed you are never comfortable when faced with the sort of players West Brom have.”

There is no doubt that both the game against Birmingham City and the title race will go down to the wire and will be decided on small margins but West Brom are certainly well set for another crack at promotion.

