The League Two playoffs are set to kick off in just over 24 hours. Here is everything you need to know about Exeter City.

Season Review

Exeter narrowly missed out on automatic promotion following the calculation of PPG. Early season form saw them spend the majority of the first half of the season in the top three. However, a lack of consistency saw Exeter drop into the playoff places. The highlight of the season for Exeter fans will be the 4-0 thumping of rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Form

Despite having a three-month break, Exeter will be hoping their form doesn’t continue where they finished. The Grecians were on a four-game winless streak before the season was halted back in March. They will be hoping that the traditional saying ‘form goes out the window’ proves true.

Key players

Randell Williams assists have been crucial for Exeter this season. He leads the way on 15 assists this season and will be looking to add a couple more during the playoffs. Forward Ryan Bowman is City’s leading goalscorer this campaign with 13 goals. Ryan Bowman has been a rock at the back for Exeter this season. Whilst Bowman and Williams will be hoping to create and score goals, Bowman will be ensuring goals are not scored at the other end of the season.

Playoff history

Exeter are no strangers to the League Two playoffs. This will be the third time in four seasons that Exeter have been one of the sides to make up the playoffs. They suffered Wembley heartbreak two years in a row in 2017 and 2018.

Verdict

Exeter certainly look favourites to go up via the playoffs. They will be looking to use their experience in these types of games giving them an edge over Colchester United in the semi-final. They will be hoping they can play as they did in the early parts of the season to join Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle in League One next season.

Who will get promoted via the playoffs?