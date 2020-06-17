Gillingham boss Steve Evans is not interested in signing recently released Forest Green Rovers defender Farrend Rawson, as per a report by Kent Online.

The centre-back played under Evans at Rotherham United, sparking rumours of a reunion at Priestfield.

Rawson, who is 23 years old, is a free agent this summer after being released by League Two side Forest Green and will be weighing up his options.

When asked about whether he was interested, Evans said, as per Kent Online: “He isn’t one we are looking at.”

Gillingham are expecting interest in some of their players over the coming months: “Different clubs have been asking about different players, they have asked me about values, but it doesn’t work like that, they have to put a value on it and we go from there.

“Am I expecting them to be wearing Gills shirts in 20/21? Yes I am, but we have turned down good money for Jack Tucker and for Connor Ogilvie back in January, and certainly one of those clubs are back already and three others have joined in by asking about them.”

Rawson will not be replacing anybody at Gillingham with Evans pouring cold water on that speculation.

The Nottingham-born man started his career at Derby County but never made a senior appearance for the Rams. Instead, he had loan spells away from Pride Park at Rotherham, Coventry City and Accrington Stanley.

Forest Green signed him two years ago and he has been a key player for them since then. However, he will now have to find a new club.



