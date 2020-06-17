Eric Lichaj has posted a farewell message on Twitter after leaving Hull City yesterday.



Twitter: It has been a pleasure and honour to play for @HullCity . Thank you for making me and my family feel welcome. All t… https://t.co/rP6PIXUUIg (@EricLichaj)

The American international has said it was a “pleasure and honour” to play for the Tigers.

Lichaj, who is 31 years old, joined the Yorkshire side two years ago from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest and has since made 70 appearances.

He took the captain’s armband last summer but Hull haven’t been able to utilise their option to keep him at the KCOM Stadium for a further year. The full-back will now become a free agent.

Marcus Maddison, Jackson Irvine and Stephen Kingsley are also leaving Grant McCann’s side, whilst Mallik Wilks’ will return to parent club Barnsley at the end of the month, as reported by The72.

Hull have managed to tie up short-term deals for Daniel Batty, Kevin Stewart, Jon Toral and Angus MacDonald for the rest of the current season.

Lichaj will have to weigh up his options over the coming months but is an experienced defender in the Football League, having racked up 331 appearances in his career.

The ex-Aston Villa man previously spent five years at Nottingham Forest from 2013 to 2018.

It could be the case that Lichaj eyes a return to America with an MLS side, 14 years after moving to pursue a career in England. Time will tell but Hull will miss his experience at the back.

