Blackburn Rovers’ out of contract players are expected to play until the end of this season, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Lancashire side are not expecting any issues in extending anyone’s stay until 22nd July.

Normally contracts expire at the end of June but Blackburn are set to keep the likes of Jayson Leutwiler, Stewart Downing, Danny Graham, Richie Smallwood and Dominic Samuel until the end of this current campaign at least.

The Championship outfit have also extended loan deals for Christian Walton and Tosin Adarabioyo from Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City respectively, as well as exercising an option to keep defender Amari’i Bell for another 12 months.

Keeping all these players will be a boost for Tony Mowbray’s side, especially with some fellow second tier sides having problems with keeping players on the books for another month. Hull City announced yesterday that five first-team players are leaving, as reported by The72.

Blackburn re-start the season against Bristol City at Ewood Park on Saturday and will be eager to get going again with three points. They currently sit 10th in the league and are three points off the Play-Offs with nine games left to play.

They stand a real chance of getting into the top six if they can string a set of results together over the coming weeks. Rovers will also have the likes of Downing, Graham and Samuel to pick from with all their out of contract players poised to remain at the club.

Can Blackburn get in the Play-Offs?