Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has fired a warning to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion and insisted they are “more than ready” in an interview on their official website.

Cairney highlighted their recent form before the suspension of the football season, as a reason that they are optimistic ahead of the restart.

Fulham had picked up 29 points from 15 games before the break which ensured they kept in touch with the top two pacesetters in the division.

The talismanic midfielder explained: “I think it’s good to get back to it and hopefully try and finish what we started.”

“I think the break came at the wrong time for us really. We were top of the form table for about 15 or 16 games so hopefully we can hit the ground where we left off.”

Despite Fulham’s good return of points over an extended period, they had only accumulated eight points from their last five games which is the same amount as West Brom, whilst Leeds had won five in a row without conceding a goal.

With the top two in such good form, Fulham have been unable to capitalise on any shock results and still find themselves six points behind second place.

There is no doubt that the Cottagers are still in contention for an automatic promotion spot especially considering they still have to play Leeds and West Brom, but with six points to make up it does look like something of an uphill battle.

Cairney will be an important player for the London club during the remaining nine games of the season which starts with a derby against fellow promotion chasers Brentford on Saturday.

