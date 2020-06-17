Former England international Darren Bent has identified Leeds United’s fitness levels as being the one key advantage they have over West Bromwich Albion in an interview with Football Insider.

Bent feels that the fitness which is drilled into them by manager Marcelo Bielsa makes them a real formidable force in the title battle.

The former striker believes that the nine remaining games of the season will provide a real test and that the work rate from Leeds will be even more important to help them secure promotion to the top-flight.

“Leeds to me look like a well-oiled machine, they all look like they’re ripped, great condition, look like they can run all day and that’s what’s going to get them over the line.”

“I guarantee you at some point between now and the end of the season there’s going to come a point where they’re not playing well and that’s where that fitness and that grind and ethic are going to come out.”

“I think Leeds have got it in the bag to do that this season. For example, Patrick Bamford looks quite durable this season, he seems to have got his fitness behind him. In previous seasons he’s had little niggles here and there, it interrupted his progress but I think this season he’s figured it out.”

Leeds resume their Championship campaign when they travel to Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon. They are currently one point ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of Fulham in third place.

It is sure to be a tough race with Slaven Bilic’s men as both sides look to win the title and one that is sure to go right down to the wire.

