Hull City are in freefall and that is a hard thing to say about any club. It isn’t being hyperbolic or exaggerating for pure effect, it isn’t sensationalism by any means. It’s the truth. They have just 2 points from their last 33.

A lot of Tigers fans will point the finger of blame anywhere and there are plenty of places that would justify being pointed at. The Allams – their running of the club, that could be blamed. The decision to let Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki leave at the same time, that could be blamed. You could continue for a while.

However, another step closer to relegation could come with news that City had been unable to agree short-term contract extensions until the end of July for four players: Eric Lichaj, Jackson Irvine, Stephen Kingsley and Marcus Maddison.

Football starts again this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship and Hull City face a proper six-pointer against Charlton. The Tigers are just two points above the drop zone, the Addicks directly below them. A loss would see them definitely drop into the relegation mire.

In truth, it’s something that many Hull City fans are commenting on Twitter. These comments have intensified since the news that the Tigers had failed to agree on short-term deals with the above quartet. Here are some Tigers fan’s comments.

Hull City fans comment on relegation possibility

This isn’t good news, a few big names aren’t going to be playing for #hcafc any more! Unfortunately, I feel relegation beckons. pic.twitter.com/Y4rRDqoiLX — The Football Groundhopper (@Groundhopper247) June 16, 2020

Just what we needed when we’re in relegation battle both our captain and vice captain been released… #hcafc #fucked https://t.co/lAaBGaqy30 — Sean Hutchinson (@hutchy7) June 16, 2020

#hcafc now dropped to a shade under 2/1 for relegation. Bit skinny for a further punt, but it does feel like free money at the moment. #freefall — Andy Medcalf (@AndyMedcalf) June 16, 2020

When we were devoid of hope last June, we were 6/1 for relegation. We are now 7/4 🤦#hcafc — 🐯TigerBase🐯 (@Tiger_Base) June 16, 2020

Let your captain and vice-captain when you’re in a relegation battle. Sound logic. No wonder we wanted to void #hcafc — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) June 16, 2020

Glad I didn’t cash out my relegation insurance policy bet now… #hcafc https://t.co/NgOcvo1cTe — Greg Whitaker (@Greg_Whitaker) June 16, 2020

The relegation tour is back on boys and girls! 🎢 #hcafc https://t.co/0nC5505OXW — Louis Suddaby (@LouisSuddaby23) June 16, 2020

Maddison / Kingsley no big loss. The other 3 could be the difference in staying up or going down. I fear the latter now #hcafc https://t.co/I3ZrbHvNwN — Mike Statham (@mjstatham) June 16, 2020

