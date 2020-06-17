Marcelo Bielsa is a thorough man, a man who prepares things to the nth degree. Preparation and planning, for the legendary Argentinian, are steps on the way to perfection. Leeds United saw the Covid-19 lockdown threat back in January and was able to stockpile exercise equipment ready for the players. It is this that Darren Bent thinks has given Leeds United a foot-up in terms of promotion chances over the remaining nine games of the season.

That stockpiled exercise equipment, coupled with personalised exercise plans, has seen the Whites players come back to training fired up and ready from the off. They’ve been back in training now for two full weeks, this is their final week before football returns at the weekend.

One of the most infamous fitness drills that Leeds United have in their armoury is Bielsa’s murderball routine. Here is a snippet of what that entails:

Twitter: On our latest podcast we discussed the ins and outs of murderball. “Eat a big bowl of rice the night before.” Here… https://t.co/WP1qbtAFM6 (@PhilHay_)

That running until your lungs are fit to burst and your legs ready to drop is what has made Leeds United what they are now. It is something that has also caught the attention of Darren Bent who spoke to Football Insider about his thoughts.

Commenting on the physical condition that the Whites find themselves in, Bent says:

“Leeds to me look like a well-oiled machine, they all look like they’re ripped, great condition, look like they can run all day and that’s what’s going to get them over the line. I guarantee you at some point between now and the end of the season there’s going to come a point where they’re not playing well and that’s where that fitness and that grind and ethic are going to come out.“

He went on to add that he thinks the preparation and planning will have a huge effect on their mini-season ahead with him tipping them for promotion. Commenting on this, Bent adds:

“I think Leeds have got it in the bag to do that this season. For example, Patrick Bamford looks quite durable this season, he seems to have got his fitness behind him. In previous seasons he’s had little niggles here and there, it interrupted his progress but I think this season he’s figured it out.”

The proof of the pudding will be there for all to see on Sunday when the Whites travel to Wales to take on Cardiff City in their first step towards the Premier League.

