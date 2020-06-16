Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala is not thought to be on Leeds United’s radar ahead of a summer transfer swoop according to Leeds Live.

There have been reports in recent weeks of interest in Ayala but these have been seemingly quashed despite the 29-year-old looking set to leave the Riverside this summer.

Leeds’ Director of Football is not thought to have had discussions with Ayala, with whom he worked with whilst on Teesside.

Ayala has reportedly refused a short-term contract extension by Middlesbrough which would allow him to play in the remaining nine games of the season.

Leeds will almost certainly be looking to bolster their defensive options with Ben White returning to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer once his loan deal expires.

There is no guarantee that manager Marcelo Bielsa will be able to entice White back to Elland Road with his impressive performances having attracted interest from high-profile top-flight clubs.

Gaetano Berardi’s future is still somewhat uncertain, which would leave club captain Liam Cooper as the main central defensive option.

Former Liverpool defender Ayala has been a key component of the Boro defence this season and would be a valuable asset to a club such as Leeds but whether he has the capabilities to step up to the Premier League remain to be seen.

Leeds kick off the resumption of their Championship campaign when they take on Cardiff City in Wales on Sunday 21 June as they look to continue their surge towards promotion to the Premier League.

Would Daniel Ayala be a good signing for Leeds United?