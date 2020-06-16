Blackburn Rovers’ Tosin Adarabioyo has told the club website that it is brilliant that they are able to get going again.

The 22-year-old defender is contracted to Manchester City but has been sent out on loan to Blackburn in order to gain experience. His time at Ewood Park was interrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic with the season being suspended back in March but a deal has been sorted to keep him until the end of the restarted season.

Adarabioyo is excited to get back to playing, with Blackburn’s season is set to restart with a home match against Bristol City on Saturday, and wants to correct something that happened last season. He had been on loan at West Bromwich Albion when they made the Sky Bet Championship play-offs but they ended up losing out to Aston Villa in the end of season lottery. This time, he wants to win the play-offs with Blackburn.

Adarabioyo said: “It was brilliant to be back at Ewood again, having a game between ourselves, it was great to be back on the grass.

“Playing in our home stadium without any fans, it’s something we’ll have to get used to.

“It’s going to be different, but with nine games to go we’ve just got to get our head around it and get on with it.

“We all played in empty grounds when we were kids, so it’s not something that we have never done before.

“They are massive games for us, every game is important for us to get into those play-off spots.

“There’s only a few days until our game against Bristol City, we’re all really looking forward to it.”

