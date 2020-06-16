It’s time to vote for the Sunderland Player of the Season using our unique Duel system!

For neutrals, the great shame about this season is that it was recently revealed that the Sunderland Till I Die crew were not with the team this season. This means that we won’t be getting an amazing documentary at the start of next year.

This is probably the only bit of good news for Sunderland fans though as another disappointing year will not be in front of the cameras. After missing out on promotion in the most painful of ways, losing to Charlton Athletic in the Sky Bet League One play-off final, they were hoping to build on it and get promoted this year.

A poor start to the season put paid to that and also the career of Jack Ross at Sunderland, who was sacked. Things picked up under head coach Phil Parkinson and with the season being cancelled, fans can only wonder what might have been.

But now it’s time to vote for the player of the season. Using our duel system, you can vote for the best players this season. We will then give you the results next week!

