Hull City today updated fans with the list of players who they have not been able to negotiate short-term contracts with to carry them through to the end of the season. One of those players was midfielder Marcus Maddison who had already been released by parent club Peterborough United.

For Posh, Maddison has been a dual-threat driving force during his time at the club. He’d been at the London Road outfit since being snapped up from Gateshead FC in late August 2014 for a fee just shy of £300,000. He repaid Peterborough with 62 goals and 92 assists over his five-and-a-half years at the Cambridgeshire club.

As this season wore on, it became increasingly obvious that Maddison was not going to be signing a new deal at Peterborough. Instead, a January move to Championship side Hull City gave him the opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

The Covid-19 lockdown put paid to his involvement with the Tigers after just seven games and a single in the madness of the 4-4 draw against Swansea City. It is also safe to say that some fans were not overly happy with his attitude whilst at the Tigers.

City are in the midst of a horrible run of form at the moment, having secured just 2 points from a possible last 33 available and don’t have a win in their last 11 games. they are only two points above the drop zone and a defeat at the weekend in their first game back against Charlton could see them drop into the relegation mire.

Even so, goals and assists by the bagful, many Hull City fans are glad to see the back of Marcus Maddison. Here are some of the replies that Hull City fans have put onto Twitter.

Hull City Twitter comments on Maddison decision

Marcus Maddison is just the 2020’s edition of ‘Lower League Rooney’ Lee Trundle isn’t he? With shat tats doing the job of hair sculpted into a messy fin for lookatmeism. #hcafc — Hull City Kits (@HullCityKits) June 16, 2020

Maddison’s spent the last few weeks eating Dominos pizzas – he had no intention of continuing 🤣 — C (@hcafc_cardiooo) June 16, 2020

At least we can all stop pretending to like Marcus Maddison now though, eh! Every cloud… #hcafc — Silent Bentos (@SilentBentos) June 16, 2020

On Lichaj is important. If Maddison’s head was on right I’d have said he was a big loss too, but it wasn’t. — Mr Hull City (@MrHullCity2) June 16, 2020

Saw more of him behind the wheel of his car, fortnite and his tattoos than I saw of his football ability, but we move on! #hcafc pic.twitter.com/non8vPUb2p — Jarvo (@Jarvinhio) June 16, 2020

This comment from four days ago not only was a look into the future but also a good summary of what many Hull City fans thought about Marcus Maddison:

Maddison has not really shown anything to justify being offered even a short term contract. I reckon he’ll be off anyway. L1 larker at best. No loss. #hcafc — Steamboat Fatty (@ThurmanMurman04) June 12, 2020

