Swindon Town will be looking forward to their return to League One next season.

The Robins have won the League Two title on the points-per-game system and have secured their place in the third tier after three years in the bottom tier of the Football League.

Richie Wellens has done an impressive job since taking over at the County Ground and will be looking to prove some people wrong next term as the last time he managed in League One he was relegated with Oldham Athletic.

Swindon will be eager to keep top scorer Eoin Doyle at the club this summer but may have to find a replacement for his strike partner Jerry Yates, who is due to return to his parent club Rotherham United.

With no football anymore for the Robins’ fans, it is time for them to test their knowledge with some quiz questions. Name the Swindon Town player, past and present!