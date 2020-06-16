Exeter City’s Jake Taylor has told the club website that they are ready for the play-offs even though it will be very different to normal.

This will be the most unique Sky Bet League Two play-offs in the history of them. Not only are they taking place three months after the last game of the season due to the suspension and then eventual end of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but there will be no fans in the stands. This follows the leagues that are continuing with mass crowds not being allowed in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Taylor admits that because of all of this, it will be a very different play-offs to normal. This is a downside for Exeter who have become regulars in the end of season lottery as of late. But Taylor added that they are ready for their double-legged match against Colchester United and the club captain believes they can succeed.

Taylor said: “It’ll be different for sure, the travel, the build-up, the atmosphere will be different, but we’ve prepared as well as we can.

“We’re in a nice position and it’s definitely something to look forward to.

“Everyone feels ready to go, the staff have been fantastic. We’ve had a really good season and we’re really excited for the next few games, it’s up to us to perform.

“Playing without the fans will be very strange, coming out to warm up in the play-offs is one of my best memories. However, we’ll be motivating ourselves in different ways.”

Will Exeter City win the play-offs?