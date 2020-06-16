Chris Maxwell has signed a new two-year contract with Blackpool as confirmed by the club website.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper signed for Blackpool in January from Preston North End, signing on a deal that would last until the end of the season, and quickly became the club number one. He would go on to make seven appearances for the Tangerines before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the season now being finished early due to the pandemic, Maxwell’s contract was set to expire at the end of the month.

But Blackpool have completed a deal to extend the contract of Maxwell. He will now stay on the seaside until 2022. The goalkeeper is already a familiar sight in Lancashire, having previously played at Fleetwood until his move to Preston, and now will have more time to establish himself at the former Premier League club.

Following the deal being completed, Maxwell said: “I’m delighted to be staying at this great Club for a further two years.

“Since I came to the Club in January, I’ve been welcomed with open arms, and it’s great that my future has been secured at a Club with so much ambition and a real plan in place to progress.

“I’d like to thank Simon Sadler, Ben Mansford and Neil Critchley for showing the faith in me to secure this deal, and I’m really looking forward to continuing what is an exciting journey at this Club.”

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley added: “In my short period working with Chris he has made a real positive impression on myself and the rest of the staff both as a goalkeeper and as a person.

“His ability, character and experience will be hugely important to us in the next couple of years.

“We are delighted that he has committed his future to Blackpool Football Club and we very much look forward to working with him during this time.”

