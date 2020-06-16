Tom Huddlestone is closing in on 500 appearances as a professional footballer. The former England international has been labelled Derby County’s most underrated player by Duane Holmes.

Huddlestone began his career at Derby County. At just 16-years-old the midfielder appeared in 43 of Derby’s 46 league games in the 2003/04 season. After 95 appearances, Huddlestone joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for a fee believed to be in the region of £2.5 million.

The 33-year-old spent nine years at White Hart Lane and was once compared to German icon Franz Beckenbauer by manager Martin Jol. Huddlestone made 144 appearances for Spurs, scoring eight goals. During his time at Spurs, he was known for his playmaking abilities, ferocious shot power and versatility. Check out the video below of his goals during his time at Spurs.

The end of Huddlestone’s time at Spurs was plagued with injuries. Huddlestone featured four times for the England National Team under managers Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson. Many expected him to make more as he was once one of England’s brightest young talents.

In 2013 Huddlestone joined Hull City for a rumoured sum of just over £5 million. The midfielder was a regular for the Tigers as they drifted in and out of the Premier League. He continued to consistently go about his business, occasionally chipping in with a goal. He really proved his versatility in 2014 when he had to step in as an emergency goalkeeper.

Huddlestone rejoined his boyhood club Derby County in 2017. He scored his first goal for the club against Brentford, 14 years after he first made his appearances.

Is Huddlestone underrated?

Many thought Huddlestone would go on to be a regular for England following his rise with Spurs. However, making over 200 top-flight appearances is no easy feat. Huddlestone was part of the Spurs side that won the League Cup in 2008 and then finished runners up the following year.

Huddlestone’s current teammate Duane Holmes is in the firm belief the midfielder is underrated. “One hundred per cent (Huddlestone is underrated). He’s incredible. Even in training, you can’t get near him. I don’t know how, because he can’t run, we all know he can’t run. But he’s unbelievable. Hudds is definitely underrated in my eyes.”

Huddlestone who was stripped of the captain’s armband earlier in the season finds himself out of contract at the end of the season. There has been no word yet as to whether he will be offered a new deal at Pride Park.

Is Tom Huddlestone underrated?