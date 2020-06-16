Luton Town came back from behind to beat Brentford 4-2 in a pre-restart friendly.

Teams are getting ready for the restart of the Sky Bet Championship season by playing friendlies against each other. Many players have also stated that these matches are helping them to get used to playing in their stadiums without the usual fan noises. While Luton and Brentford are in the same division, they have played against each other twice already so are happy to face each other in this friendly game. Their last match was in February where Luton beat Brentford 2-1 while the reverse fixture saw the Bees smash the Hatters 7-0.

But Luton were able to get the win again even though Brentford had the lead twice. Brentford took the lead through some good passing which ended with Halil Dervisoglu finishing from close range. However though Luton had struggled to get anything going before then, their equaliser came not long after with James Collins smashing in. Brentford would retake the lead when James Shea wasn’t able to gather the ball up and Tarique Fosu was able to take advantage to score.

After that though, Luton took control and were able to come from behind to win the game with comfort. The equaliser came through Callum McManaman and they went onto take the lead thanks to a Danny Hylton header. The win and an impressive result was sealed when Hylton turned provider for Luke Bolton was able to finish well.

Luton’s first game in the season restart will be a home match against Preston North End while Brentford will travel the short distance to Fulham.

Will Brentford be promoted?