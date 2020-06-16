West Bromwich Albion are said to be ‘one of the front-runners’ for Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson according to the Express & Star.

The full-back was on the verge of making the move to Italy to join AC Milan but the transfer didn’t materialise due to an issue with his heart which was diagnosed in the medical.

Robinson is believed to be attracting a number of potential suitors with the possibility of a summer move on the horizon.

AC Milan were reportedly willing to stump up around £10million to sign the defender in January but it is now thought that Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom are amongst the front-runners for his signature.

West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the highly-rated left-back.

Baggies head coach Slaven Bilic and technical director Luke Dowling have identified players depending on whether they are competing in the Premier League or Championship next season with two separate lists having been drawn up.

The Midlands club are likely to be on the hunt for a new left-back this summer with Kieran Gibbs, Conor Townsend and Nathan Ferguson currently on the books.

Gibbs’ campaign has been blighted by injury and may be seen as a risk to be used on a regular basis in the top-flight whilst the teenage Ferguson is expected to join Crystal Palace.

Townsend has no real experience of playing in the Premier League and could be considered a gamble against the top-flight elite and Robinson could prove to be a younger and more promising option.

