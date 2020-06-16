Speaking to Cheshire Live, Crewe Alexandra’s top scorer Chris Porter has revealed he has “a few options on the table” after turning down the club’s first contract offer.

Crewe Alexandra will be playing League One football next season after securing promotion from League Two. The club will now spend this summer preparing for the third-tier football. Now, it has emerged that they have been dealt a blow in the efforts to secure striker Chris Porter on a new contract.

Porter, 36, is said to have turned down Crewe’s first offer of a new deal. However, he insists that he would “love to stay at Crewe”, adding that he has “a few options on the table”. Speaking to Cheshire Live, he said:

“The club has offered me something but nothing has been finalised just yet. If the deal was right I’d love to stay at Crewe, I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club. But I’ve got a few options on the table at the moment.

“I’d expect there to be more contacts over the next few weeks, because clubs have only just found out about what’s happening with different players.”

Porter has been a key player for Crewe Alexandra since signing from Colchester United on a free transfer in July 2017. The striker has netted 41 goals and laid on six assists in 111 appearances for the Railwaymen. Porter was the club’s top scorer for the 2019/20 campaign, netting 14 goals as they secured promotion to League One.



