Former England international Darren Bent has claimed that Leeds United’s January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin has been a “big, big waste” in an interview with Football Insider.

Augustin arrived at Elland Road with a big reputation and someone who was touted as being a potential match-winner but things haven’t quite gone to plan in his time with the Yorkshire club.

It has recently been reported that he has suffered a hamstring injury in training and will be unavailable for the first few games upon the resumption of the season.

The Frenchman had only made three substitute appearances for Leeds before he suspension of the football season but former England striker Darren Bent believes that Patrick Bamford is rightly so, the preferred forward.

“With Augustin, they’ve signed him, he had this big reputation and nothing’s happened so for me, at the minute, he seems like a big, big waste – someone or something that they didn’t quite need.”

“As long as Bamford can keep doing the job he has been doing, which I hope he can do, I’d like to see him given the opportunity in the Premier League.”

“What I like about this situation is with Bielsa, he seems very, very loyal. There were times this season where Patrick Bamford was really struggling for form. He was working hard for the team, you can never take that away from him, but he wasn’t putting the ball in the net, missing big chances,” Bent continued.

“Bielsa was like: ‘I don’t really care, he’s my guy, I’m going to stick with him,’ and to be fair he’s come out the side playing really, really well.”

Despite the criticising of Bamford for his poor goal return record, he has clearly been a real positive for Leeds this season with his work rate always being a problem for defenders and surely deserves his chance in the Premier League next season.

Should Leeds United sign Jean-Kevin Augustin on a permanent deal in the summer?